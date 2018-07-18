Sharks' Alex True: Signs with San Jose
True signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.
After three years in the WHL, True spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, and the Sharks must have liked what they saw out of the 21-year-old. True recorded 15 goals and 13 assists last season, and his 28 points were the second most among Barracuda rookies.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...