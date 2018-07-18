Sharks' Alex True: Signs with San Jose

True signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.

After three years in the WHL, True spent last season with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, and the Sharks must have liked what they saw out of the 21-year-old. True recorded 15 goals and 13 assists last season, and his 28 points were the second most among Barracuda rookies.

