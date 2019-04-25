True was recalled from AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

True led the Barracudas in goals (24) and points (55) in the regular season, and managed to record a point and an assist before the team was eliminated in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 21-year-old provides some depth for the Sharks, who have some injuries at the forward position -- Melker Karlsson (undisclosed), Micheal Haley (ankle), Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) and Joe Pavelski (head) are all day-to-day.