Georgiev will start at home Saturday against the Bruins, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
It'll be Georgiev's first start since last Saturday when he was pulled after the first period after allowing three goals on 17 shots against the Capitals. Since joining San Jose, Georgiev is 5-16-1 with a subpar .875 save percentage and 3.84 GAA.
