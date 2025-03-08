Georgiev will be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev was blitzed for seven goals on 32 shots in a loss to the Avalanche on Thursday. The 29-year-old has a 12-20-1 record, .876 save percentage and 3.64 GAA over 37 outings with Colorado and San Jose this season. The Islanders have generated 2.72 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 27th in the NHL. Georgiev has fared relatively well against New York in his career, owning an 11-6-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .917 save percentage over 17 games.