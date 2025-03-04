Georgiev stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Georgiev gave up two goals in the second period, though both came in the power play, but he was excellent the rest of the way. The win is no small feat for the 29-year-old, as this was his first win since Jan. 14, when he stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Between both wins, Georgiev went 0-6-1 with a 4.34 GAA and a .870 save percentage across eight appearances (seven starts).