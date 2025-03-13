Georgiev will defend the home net versus Chicago on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev has lost three straight games, allowing 14 goals on 79 shots (.823 save percentage) in losses to Colorado, the Islanders and Nashville. It has been a bad season for Georgiev, who started the season with Colorado, before he was dealt to San Jose on Dec. 9. Georgiev is 12-22-1 with an .874 save percentage across 39 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are generating 2.71 goals per game, 25th in the NHL this season.