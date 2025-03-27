Georgiev will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Boston, and he stopped 25 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on March 3. He has a 6-16-1 record with a 3.71 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 24 appearances with the Sharks this season. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25.