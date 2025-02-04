Now Playing

Georgiev will defend the home cage against the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Georgiev concluded January with a 1-6-0 record, .886 save percentage and 3.93 GAA across eight outings. The 28-year-old has just two wins with the Sharks since being acquired in a trade from Colorado on Dec. 9. Montreal lost the first contest of its three-game West Coast road trip 3-2 to Anaheim on Sunday.

