Georgiev stopped 16 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Georgiev has lost his third outing in a row, giving up 14 goals on 79 shots in that span. He's had plenty of rough patches this season, but this is one of his worst, especially after facing a light workload Tuesday. The 29-year-old netminder is down to 12-22-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. The Sharks have one more relatively easy matchup in the near future (Thursday versus the Blackhawks) before the quality of opponent turns way up. Still, even in favorable matchups, Georgiev is a massive risk in fantasy.