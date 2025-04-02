Georgiev stopped 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The Sharks rallied from two goals down in the third period to force overtime. Georgiev did well after an ugly first period, but Mason McTavish finally broke through in the shootout to send the San Jose netminder to his sixth loss in nine outings. Georgiev is down to 15-24-2 with a 3.64 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 45 appearances this season. The Sharks return home to face the Oilers on Thursday -- as usual, Georgiev is a goalie best avoided in fantasy, especially in a matchup as tough as that one.