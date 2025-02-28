Georgiev made 29 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The Sharks took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Georgiev got beaten by Alex Newhook early in the final frame before Cole Caufield made a spectacular rush in OT to end the night. Georgiev hasn't won a game since Jan. 14, going 0-6-1 over his last eight outings with a 4.34 GAA and .870 save percentage. If San Jose was planning to flip the 29-year-old netminder at the trade deadline to clear a spot for Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Georgiev isn't doing much to improve his value.