Georgiev allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Georgiev missed one game due to an upper-body injury, and it's unclear if that played a part in his poor performance. The 29-year-old lost his third straight outings and has given up at least three goals in four consecutive games. He dropped to 15-25-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .873 save percentage over 46 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is at home versus the Flames.