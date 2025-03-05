Georgiev made 20 saves in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Georgiev started for the second-straight game with Vitek Vanecek backing up for trade related reasons. He made 25 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Monday. Georgiev last won back-to-back games in early December, and he had won just once before these two contests (1-12-1). It's a nice two-game run, but we don't trust it. Keep Georgiev on your bench.