Georgiev is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Georgiev has lost his past three games (0-2-1) while allowing 13 goals on 81 shots (.840 save percentage). He has a 15-25-2 record, 3.69 GAA and .873 save percentage in 46 appearances this campaign. The Wild are tied for 27th in goals per game with 2.68.

