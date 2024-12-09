San Jose acquired Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round selection from Colorado on Monday in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood, Givani Smith and a 2027 fifth-round draft choice.

Georgiev has posted a record of 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 18 appearances this season. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. If Georgiev continues to struggle with the Sharks, he could get pushed for playing time by Vitek Vanecek.