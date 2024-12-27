Georgiev is set to start at home against Vegas on Friday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev has a 9-9-0 record, 3.44 GAA and .873 save percentage in 21 appearances between Colorado and San Jose in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his past three games. Vegas ranks fourth in goals per game with 3.50.