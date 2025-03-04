Georgiev will guard the road goal against Buffalo on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 25-save performance in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto. He has posted a record of 11-19-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 35 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Vitek Vanecek won't play in Tuesday's game for trade-related reasons, but he will be Georgiev's backup. Buffalo ranks 12th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost a 4-3 overtime decision to Montreal on Monday.