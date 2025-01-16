Georgiev will tend the twine on the road against Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Georgiev snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday against Detroit, and he'll attempt to stay hot in his second consecutive start Thursday. The 28-year-old has made eight starts since joining San Jose, going 2-6-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .887 save percentage. He'll have a tough test Thursday, as the Blue Jackets rank fifth in the NHL with 3.36 goals per game.
