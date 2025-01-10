Georgiev will be between the visiting pipes in Utah on Friday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Georgiev won his first start with San Jose after his trade from Colorado in December and promptly lost his next five games. The 28-year-old netminder has ceded his spot as the No. 1 goaltender to Yaroslav Askarov with the Sharks. Georgiev is 9-12-0 in 24 appearances split between Colorado and Utah, allowing 76 goals on 615 shots (.876 save percentage). Utah is tallying 2.85 goals per game in 2024-25.