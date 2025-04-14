Georgiev will guard the road net against the Canucks on Monday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev has allowed 21 goals on 125 shots during his four-game (0-0-2) losing skid. He has a 15-25-3 record with a 3.79 GAA and an .872 save percentage over 47 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Vancouver ranks 22nd in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.
