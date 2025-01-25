Georgiev will guard the home net Saturday against Florida, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev will look to get back on track after dropping his last three starts, struggling to an .875 save percentage in that span. It won't come easy against a Panthers team that's averaging 3.16 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Allows six goals Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Guarding goal Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Tagged with another loss Saturday•
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets little help in loss•
-
Sharks' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting against Columbus•