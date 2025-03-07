Georgiev stopped 25 of 32 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Georgiev had won his last two outings, but his former team put a halt to his momentum. Nathan MacKinnon had five points and Cale Makar led the way with six points -- each of them scored twice on Georgiev, who had one of his worst games of the campaign. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is now at 12-20-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .876 save percentage across 37 appearances. Even if he struggles, Georgiev may see a heavy workload for a while, as the untested Georgi Romanov (two career appearances) is his backup following the trade of Vitek Vanecek to the Panthers. The Sharks' next game is Saturday at home versus the Islanders.
