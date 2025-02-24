Georgiev stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Georgiev actually had a fairly decent performance, but it still wasn't enough in this contest. He's lost his last six decisions and has given up 26 goals over seven games in that span. The state of the Sharks' defense as well as Georgiev's own flaws as a goalie make him a highly risky option for fantasy. He's now 10-19-0 with a 3.64 GAA and an .876 save percentage through 33 appearances between the Sharks and the Avalanche in 2024-25. Vitek Vanecek is likely to get the nod Monday in Winnipeg.