Georgiev will guard the home cage versus the Rangers on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

It has been a tough season for Georgiev, who started the year with Colorado, going 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and an .874 save percentage. A trade to San Jose has not helped his starts as he is 7-16-1 with a 3.75 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 25 appearances with the Sharks. The Rangers are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Friday, boosting their scoring to 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25, 15th in the NHL.