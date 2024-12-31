Georgiev will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev has surrendered 13 goals on 99 shots during his three-game losing skid. He has a 9-10-0 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 22 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Philadelphia has registered 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.