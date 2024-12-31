Share Video

Georgiev will patrol the home crease against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Georgiev has surrendered 13 goals on 99 shots during his three-game losing skid. He has a 9-10-0 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 22 appearances between San Jose and Colorado this season. Philadelphia has registered 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.

