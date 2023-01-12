Barabanov notched an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Barabanov is on a six-game point streak consisting of two goals and four helpers. He assisted on Tomas Hertl's goal in the third period as the Sharks pushed back late. Barabanov has produced six tallies, 21 assists, 74 shots on net, 25 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 38 contests this season. The pass-first winger's offense should give him some appeal for fantasy managers who can stomach a poor plus-minus.