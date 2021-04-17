Barabanov was promoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Barabanov was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline and will be on the taxi squad for the first time with San Jose. It's unclear if he'll get a shot with the active roster anytime soon.
