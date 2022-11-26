Barabanov scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

A turnover by the Sharks went straight to Barabanov, who snapped in his second goal in as many games. He's up to three tallies, 10 assists, 32 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.