Barabanov notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Barabanov snapped a two-game mini-slump with the helper, which was his fifth in the last seven games. The 28-year-old playmaker is up to six goals, 22 assists, 76 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 41 contests this season. He has a career-high nine power-play points while playing in a top-six role at even strength.