Barabanov notched two assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Barabanov set up Erik Karlsson's second-period tally and also helped out on a Steven Lorentz goal in the third. In the seven games since his last goal, Barabanov has six assists, four of which have come on the power play. The 28-year-old playmaker is up to 19 points (nine on the power play), 51 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating while thriving in a second-line role. He's on pace to breeze by his career-best 39 points from 70 outings last season.