Barabanov registered an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Barabanov helped out on an Erik Karlsson tally 44 seconds into the game. Through eight outings in December, Barabanov has kept his offense steady with a goal and five assists. The 28-year-old forward continues to thrive as a playmaker in the Sharks' top six -- he's up to four goals, 17 helpers, 57 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 30 appearances.