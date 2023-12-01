Barabanov (finger) is expected to play during the team's five-game road trip but won't be in action versus the Devils on Friday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Barabanov has been out of the lineup since Oct. 24 versus the Panthers, a stretch of 17 games on the shelf. Prior to getting injured, the winger was yet to register a point this season but was starting to pick things up with nine shots in his last three contests. With the number of forward injuries, Barabanov could be in line for a top-six role once given the all-clear.