Barabanov (lower body) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Arizona, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Barabanov didn't practice Monday due to a nagging lower-body injury. He has recorded three goals, 16 assists, 51 shots on net, 19 blocks and 17 hits in 26 games this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Collects pair of assists•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Lends power-play helper•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Pockets assist Sunday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Capitalizes on turnover•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Pots goal in loss•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Earns 10th assist•