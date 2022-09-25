Barabanov (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barabanov will not suit up for Sunday's preseason tilt with the Kings. The 28-year-old scored 39 points in 70 games last season, leading to a two-year extension this offseason. He's expected to skate in a top-six role for the Sharks this season.

