Barabanov (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Barabanov will not suit up for Sunday's preseason tilt with the Kings. The 28-year-old scored 39 points in 70 games last season, leading to a two-year extension this offseason. He's expected to skate in a top-six role for the Sharks this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Re-ups with club•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Nabs assist in shootout win•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Considered probable•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Remains unavailable•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Out Sunday•