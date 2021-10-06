Barabanov (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Barabanov was dealing with a lower-body injury early on in camp, so it's possible this latest issue is related. Either way, his day-to-day label suggests Barabanov should be back on the ice sooner rather than later. The 27-year-old winger is expected to take on a significant role for the Sharks in 2021-22 after racking up three goals and seven points in nine games with San Jose following a late-season trade in 2020-21.