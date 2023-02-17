Barabanov scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Barabanov matched his career high with his 10th goal of the season, opening the scoring at 17:04 of the second period. The 28-year-old continues to be a pleasant surprise in a top-six role -- he now has 36 points through 51 outings this season. The winger has added 92 shots on net and a minus-21 rating, though the potential of a 50-point campaign means fantasy managers can likely look past the flaws on his stat line.
