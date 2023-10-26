Barabanov (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Barabanov was already expected to miss significant time, so his designation for IR shouldn't come as a surprise. In a corresponding move, the Sharks brought up Ryan Carpenter from the minors. Prior to getting hurt, Barabanov was struggling with zero points in six games.
