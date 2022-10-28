Barabanov produced two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Barabanov was swapped from Tomas Hertl's line to Logan Couture's, and the move paid off instantly. Barabanov drew the secondary helper on Couture's goal 26 seconds into the game and set up his center again on a power-play marker in the middle frame. Through six contests, Barabanov has three helpers, six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. The chemistry he showed with Couture may lead head coach David Quinn to keep them together for a while.