Barabanov was assigned to AHL San Jose on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Barabanov is expected to get his first taste of action in the Sharks' organization at the minor-league level.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Back on taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Will start in AHL•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Packs bags for Bay Area•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Rejoins active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Back to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alexander Barabanov: Suiting up Wednesday•