Barabanov was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
It seems unlikely Barabanov will be out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Avalanche after he's recorded a point in each of his first two games with the Sharks.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Puts up assist•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Returns to active roster•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Off to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Scores in Sharks debut•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Joins active roster•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Ascends to taxi squad•