Barabanov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Barabanov has gone five games since scoring his first goal of the season, picking up three assists in that span. The 28-year-old winger has started to take more shots -- he didn't have multiple shots in a contest until his eighth game of the year. He's at one goal, 10 helpers, 27 shots and a minus-7 rating in 17 outings this season.