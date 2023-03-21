Barabanov scored a goal, dished an assist and logged three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

This was Barabanov's fourth mutli-point outing through 10 games in March. He scored the opening goal in the first period and set up Erik Karlsson's second tally of the contest, which was the Sharks' last. Barabanov is up to 15 goals, 47 points, 119 shots, 39 hits and a minus-27 rating through 66 games overall as a consistent presence in the top six.