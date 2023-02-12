Barabanov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Barabanov's second-period marker stood as the game-winner, and he also set up Erik Karlsson's insurance tally in the third. With three goals and four helpers over his last four contests, Barabanov has making better use of his top-six role lately. He's up to nine goals, 35 points, 88 shots and a minus-20 rating through 49 games in what's likely to end up as a career year for the 28-year-old.