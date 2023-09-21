Barabanov (lower body) practiced Thursday, and general manager Mike Grier described the forward as "stronger and quicker" compared to last season, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Barabanov put up 47 points in 68 games last season before the lower-body injury ended his campaign early. The 29-year-old has often played with Tomas Hertl since joining the Sharks, and while the team added depth on the wings in the offseason, Barabanov could still have a chance to play a significant role.