Barabanov (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Ducks.
Barabanov left the contest in the second period after logging 8:11 of ice time. The winger may not miss significant time, as the Sharks' bye week and the All-Star break combine to give the team two weeks off before their next game Feb. 14 versus the Jets.
