Barabanov notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Barabanov has racked up two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He earned his 20th helper of the year on a Matt Nieto goal in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. Barabanov is up to 26 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 37 contests, putting him on track to push for a 50-point campaign while logging top-six minutes.