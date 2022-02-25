Barabanov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Barabanov tied the game at 1-1 at 15:55 of the first period. The forward is up to two goals and three assists through six games in February. Barabanov has also posted multiple shots in nine of the last 11 games after showing a bit more hesitancy to shoot early in the season. He's at 27 points, 64 shots and a minus-3 rating in 43 appearances overall.