Barabanov scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Barabanov opened the scoring 4:25 into the second period, finding a loose puck in the left circle and burying it for a power-play tally. He also added an assist on Tomas Hertl's goal late in the third period, giving him his first multi-point game of 2020-21. Acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 23-year-old Barabanov has picked up two goals and two assists in four games with the Avalanche.