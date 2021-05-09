Barabanov scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
Barabanov tallied with 49 seconds left in regulation for force the extra session. The Russian forward has picked up three goals and four helpers in eight games with the Sharks this season. As long as he's working in a top-six role, Barabanov will be in a position to put up good scoring numbers.
