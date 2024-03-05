Barabanov (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Stars, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Barabanov has missed the past two games due to a lower-body issue. He has notched three goals and 10 points in 37 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Posts helper in loss•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Slated to play Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Nabs assist Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Tallies again Thursday•